Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.350-7.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $873.0 million-$891.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $864.9 million. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 39.600-40.300 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a sell rating and set a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD stock traded down $50.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,174.51. The stock had a trading volume of 291,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,279. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,183.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,143.38. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,140.73% and a net margin of 20.82%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

