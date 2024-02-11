Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.350-7.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $873.0 million-$891.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $864.9 million. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 39.600-40.300 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and set a $975.00 target price (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:MTD traded down $50.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,174.51. The company had a trading volume of 291,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,279. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,183.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,143.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,140.73% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after buying an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $763,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $428,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

