Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTX. Sidoti upgraded Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $71.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.32. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $72.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.55.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.67 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.44%.

In other news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $559,462.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,739.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $993,831.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $559,462.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,739.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,754. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,155,000 after buying an additional 341,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,267,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,702,000 after purchasing an additional 49,192 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,902,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,960,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,159,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 395.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,013,000 after buying an additional 1,064,915 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

