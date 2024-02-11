Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $29.15 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,737 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of Edison International worth $29,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,895,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Edison International by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,575,555,000 after purchasing an additional 946,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in Edison International by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,719,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,885,000 after purchasing an additional 759,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

EIX opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Edison International

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.