Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $34.80 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,047 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $34,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.87.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $78.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

