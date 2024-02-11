Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $29,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 68.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

NYSE CRL opened at $222.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.91 and a 200 day moving average of $204.08. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $257.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.