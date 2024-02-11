Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $36,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock opened at $2,638.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,470.05 and a 1-year high of $2,725.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,326.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,080.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,087 shares of company stock worth $12,055,688 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.