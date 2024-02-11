Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 62 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.18% of NVR worth $34,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 2.3% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in NVR by 1.7% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in NVR by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,447.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,000.90 and a 12-month high of $7,497.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6,989.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6,386.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.12.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $133.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total value of $18,864,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,953,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,572 shares of company stock worth $68,872,212. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.