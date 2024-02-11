Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 13,083 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 233,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,083 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $28,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $147.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.51. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $161.77. The stock has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

View Our Latest Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.