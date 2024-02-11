Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 18,801 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 365,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,801 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $31,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 86.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,143,407 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.32.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $106.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $106.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.02.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

