Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,549 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 363,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $26,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandbar Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 14,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,380,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 27.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after buying an additional 35,276 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 87.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 31,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Bank of America downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $82.70 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $83.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average is $73.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

