Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires Shares of 25,574 Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,749,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,764,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,110,000 after buying an additional 110,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,155,000 after buying an additional 183,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,301,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,538,000 after buying an additional 204,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,240,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,701,000 after buying an additional 238,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OWL. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $71,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 6.6 %

NYSE:OWL opened at $17.47 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 174.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 560.06%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

