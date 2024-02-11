Mizuho Securities USA LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its position in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,001 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Arrowroot Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Arrowroot Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Arrowroot Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $10.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48.

About Arrowroot Acquisition

(Free Report)

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.