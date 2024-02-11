Mizuho Securities USA LLC Decreases Position in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its stake in shares of RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Free Report) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,098 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.35% of RF Acquisition worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RF Acquisition by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 78,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 13,769 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RF Acquisition by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 90,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 25,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $946,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of RFAC stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. RF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

RF Acquisition Profile

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

