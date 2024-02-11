Mizuho Securities USA LLC Grows Stock Position in StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,155 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 2.26% of StoneBridge Acquisition worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in StoneBridge Acquisition by 47.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition in the first quarter worth $241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition in the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneBridge Acquisition alerts:

StoneBridge Acquisition Price Performance

StoneBridge Acquisition stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. StoneBridge Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01.

StoneBridge Acquisition Company Profile

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.