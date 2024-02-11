Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,635 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Perception Capital Corp. III worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFTA. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Perception Capital Corp. III alerts:

Perception Capital Corp. III Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFTA opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. Perception Capital Corp. III has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

Perception Capital Corp. III Company Profile

Perception Capital Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was formerly known as Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Perception Capital Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perception Capital Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perception Capital Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.