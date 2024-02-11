Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Roth CH Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:USCT)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roth CH Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:USCT – Free Report) by 304.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,652 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 2.58% of Roth CH Acquisition worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $10,399,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 686,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after buying an additional 153,356 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 567,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 25,971 shares during the period. Finally, Kim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,836,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roth CH Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ USCT opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. Roth CH Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

About Roth CH Acquisition

Roth CH Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

