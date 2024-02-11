Mizuho Securities USA LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its position in shares of Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,651 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Aquaron Acquisition were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquaron Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,125,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Aquaron Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,337,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aquaron Acquisition by 322.9% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 167,975 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aquaron Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $4,152,000. Finally, Kim LLC acquired a new stake in Aquaron Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,564,000. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquaron Acquisition Stock Performance

Aquaron Acquisition stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Aquaron Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64.

Aquaron Acquisition Profile

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the new energy sector.

