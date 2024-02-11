Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New $140,000 Investment in NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $985,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,072,000. 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthView Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NVAC opened at $11.49 on Friday. NorthView Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92.

About NorthView Acquisition

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector.

