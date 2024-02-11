Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FIIG opened at $20.57 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $21.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.71.

