Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New Investment in Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Marblegate Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GATE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marblegate Acquisition by 6,590.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,775 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,825,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,462,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 474.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 228,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 188,883 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 32.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 616,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 10.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marblegate Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Marblegate Acquisition stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. Marblegate Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01.

Marblegate Acquisition Profile

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

