Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New Investment in Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHR)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pono Capital Three during the third quarter worth $122,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pono Capital Three during the second quarter worth $483,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Pono Capital Three during the second quarter worth $1,040,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Pono Capital Three during the second quarter worth $1,299,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pono Capital Three during the third quarter worth $1,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.
Pono Capital Three Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ PTHR opened at $5.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. Pono Capital Three, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $12.14.
Pono Capital Three Profile
Pono Capital Three, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, online retail, and e-sports companies.
