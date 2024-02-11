Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases Shares of 128,675 AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 128,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATMC. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $718,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,967,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,854,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,854,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AlphaTime Acquisition alerts:

AlphaTime Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATMC opened at $10.81 on Friday. AlphaTime Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65.

AlphaTime Acquisition Profile

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaTime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaTime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.