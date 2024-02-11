Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases Shares of 145,000 BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 1.45% of BlueRiver Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 67,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,046,000. 19.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLUA stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries.

