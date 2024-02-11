Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 2.74% of AIB Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AIB Acquisition by 45.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $675,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

AIB Acquisition stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. AIB Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

AIB Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the fintech industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

