Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes Position in Quadro Acquisition One Corp. (NASDAQ:QDRO)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Quadro Acquisition One Corp. (NASDAQ:QDRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 86,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Separately, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Quadro Acquisition One in the third quarter worth about $1,679,000. 27.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quadro Acquisition One Price Performance

QDRO stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Quadro Acquisition One Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78.

About Quadro Acquisition One

Quadro Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

