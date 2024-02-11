Model N (NYSE:MODN) Downgraded by JMP Securities to Market Perform

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

MODN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Model N from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Model N from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Model N has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.30.

Get Model N alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MODN

Model N Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.00. Model N has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Model N will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $117,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,663.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 10,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $246,032.52. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 126,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,663.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,499 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in Model N by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 56,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,367 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Model N by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,802,000 after purchasing an additional 421,952 shares in the last quarter.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.