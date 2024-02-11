Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MOH. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $357.50.

MOH opened at $388.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $367.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $391.21.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 23.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

