Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 306,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for about 0.2% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $73.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.82. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

