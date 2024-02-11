Monero Hits One Day Volume of $83.48 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, Monero has traded 27% lower against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $122.07 or 0.00252736 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.25 billion and $83.48 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,301.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $278.03 or 0.00575610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.32 or 0.00149736 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00053679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.31 or 0.00166260 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,396,382 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

