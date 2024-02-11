Morgan Stanley Raises Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $54.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comerica from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.98.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $51.35 on Wednesday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $76.16. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,192.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after buying an additional 3,578,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,951 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Comerica by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Comerica by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,444,000 after acquiring an additional 984,391 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

