Morgan Stanley Raises East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $89.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.08.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $69.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.27. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $78.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at $742,563.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,108,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

