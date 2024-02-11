Morgan Stanley Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $224.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $224.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.08.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.5 %

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXPI opened at $233.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $238.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.04 and a 200 day moving average of $205.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.