Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.620-12.720 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.6 billion-$10.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.5 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.62-12.72 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $328.29.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.89. 1,203,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,167. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.31 and its 200-day moving average is $299.64. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $255.85 and a 1-year high of $333.00.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 582.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

