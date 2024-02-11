Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.620-12.720 EPS.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:MSI traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $330.89. 1,203,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,167. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.31 and its 200-day moving average is $299.64. The firm has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $255.85 and a twelve month high of $333.00.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 582.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $328.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.