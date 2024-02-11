Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mr. Cooper Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

COOP stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.36. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $72.64.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.