Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in PACCAR by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 198,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,888,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 51,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.32.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $2,818,604.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $2,818,604.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,699 shares of company stock worth $12,143,407. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $106.01 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.02.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $3.20 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.