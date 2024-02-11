Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Centene by 1.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its position in Centene by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Centene by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Centene by 2.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.36. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $79.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

