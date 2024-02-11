My DeFi Pet 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $400,807.02 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 11th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for $0.0454 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $400,807.02 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,617,680 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

