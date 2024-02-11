Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.11. Nascent Biotech shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 10,100 shares trading hands.
Nascent Biotech Trading Down 6.1 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.
Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Nascent Biotech
Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.
