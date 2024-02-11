National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
National HealthCare Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $92.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.35. National HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98.
In other news, Director Emil E. Hassan sold 7,500 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $641,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.
National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
