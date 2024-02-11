National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

National HealthCare Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $92.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.35. National HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Emil E. Hassan sold 7,500 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $641,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National HealthCare

About National HealthCare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 31.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in National HealthCare during the first quarter worth about $204,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in National HealthCare by 26.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National HealthCare by 6.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

