Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.020-1.120 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Up 15.8 %

NGVC traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.15. 206,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,127. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $390.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $295.08 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $165,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,095.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 377.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 27,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

