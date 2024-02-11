Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.020-1.120 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

NGVC stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. 206,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,127. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.99. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $295.08 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 16.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In related news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $165,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,095.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGVC. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 19.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 36.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 414.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

