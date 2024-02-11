Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PYCR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Paycor HCM from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.35.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

PYCR opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.71, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.48. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $27.50.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $143.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.51 million. On average, analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycor HCM news, CFO Adam Brooks Ante sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,518,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Adam Brooks Ante sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,518,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $29,647.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,964.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,015,196 shares of company stock worth $103,562,243 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 109.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 67.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 210.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 70.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.