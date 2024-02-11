New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Mizuho cut their price target on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.15). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.85%.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $158,513.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,130.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 79,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16,918 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 80,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

