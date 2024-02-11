New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NYCB. Jefferies Financial Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut New York Community Bancorp from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America cut New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut New York Community Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.29.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 16.9 %

NYCB opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.47, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.03. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith acquired 25,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,766.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Schoels acquired 100,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Matthew Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,766.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,628,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,839,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,929,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

