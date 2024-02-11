Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.59

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and traded as low as $15.38. Newcrest Mining shares last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 1,225,600 shares traded.

Newcrest Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada.

