Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Nextracker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.78.

NXT opened at $58.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion and a PE ratio of 31.05. Nextracker has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $59.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXT. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Nextracker by 7.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 651,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,161,000 after buying an additional 44,611 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Nextracker by 68.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 36,616 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 51.5% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,535,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,127,000 after purchasing an additional 522,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

