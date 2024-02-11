Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 6.2% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $82,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,696 shares of company stock worth $3,345,030 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.4 %

ADP stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.99. 1,243,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.66.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.