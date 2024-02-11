Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $15.61 Million Stock Holdings in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 423,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,168 shares during the period. Rentokil Initial accounts for 1.2% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $15,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTO. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Rentokil Initial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,802,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,897,000 after purchasing an additional 116,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,191,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,252,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,291,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 864,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,567,000 after buying an additional 165,633 shares in the last quarter. 9.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTO traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $25.56. 729,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,949. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Rentokil Initial plc has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $41.55.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

